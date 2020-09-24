Global  
 

Las Vegas Neon Museum offers discounted tickets to EBT cardholders

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published
The Neon Museum has announced a new program for families receiving food assistance benefits.

It's called "Museums for All" and comes from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Those eligible can visit the museum for $3 per person, up to four people per party.

All you have to do is show your SNAP EBT card.

