Las Vegas Neon Museum offers discounted tickets to EBT cardholders
The Neon Museum has announced a new program for families receiving food assistance benefits.
It's called "Museums for All" and comes from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Those eligible can visit the museum for $3 per person, up to four people per party.
All you have to do is show your SNAP EBT card.
