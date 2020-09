'Wrexham will move to a different level' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:14s - Published 2 minutes ago 'Wrexham will move to a different level' Wrexham director Spencer Harris says investment from Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will take the club to a 'completely different level'. 0

