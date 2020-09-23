Belarus crisis: EU slams Lukashenko's 'inauguration' as president

"This ‘inauguration’ directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population [...] and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell

Driver Speeds Through Police Checkpoint in Minsk Dramatic footage shows an unidentified driver speeding through a police checkpoint in Minsk, Belarus. Dozens of officers can be seen surrounding the vehicle as they begin to beat the windows with batons, before pulling one person from the car. The driver managed to escape, speeding off against the normal flow of traffic. According to local media, the driver was later arrested. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in to his sixth term in office after weeks of huge demonstrations against the authoritarian leader's reelection, which the opposition claims was rigged.

European Union’s proposed new migration pact generates dissatisfaction on all sides In frontier nations there’s worry over the administrative burden. Those involved in rescue missions in the Mediterranean that there are no new funds to patrol the sea. And among politicians who want to block migration, there’s concern that refugee cases should be dealt with outside the Union.

Brexit briefing: 95 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

This is the fourth virtual summit of PM Modi with any global Leader during the COVID-19 crisis after he virtually met with leaders of Australia, EU & Sri Lanka.

Projections suggest a referendum on annulling a pact with the European Union has failed.

BY ANDREI MAKHOVSKY Belarusian security forces detained dozens of protesters on Saturday as crowds rallied in central Minsk accusing President Alexander..

Europe's week: Failed sanctions and a rebooted migration policy Sanctions against Belarusian strongman, Alexander Lukashenko, failed to materialise this week, as the EU launched its much anticipated and revamped migration pact.

Protests are held for a seventh straight weekend, days after Alexander Lukashenko's secret inauguration.

Belarus protests: How did we get here? Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting against the regime for seven weeks since a disputed presidential election took place on August 9.