Belarus crisis: EU slams Lukashenko's 'inauguration' as president

Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
Belarus crisis: EU slams Lukashenko's 'inauguration' as president

Belarus crisis: EU slams Lukashenko's 'inauguration' as president

"This ‘inauguration’ directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population [...] and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell


Belarus protests: How did we get here? [Video]

Belarus protests: How did we get here?

Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting against the regime for seven weeks since a disputed presidential election took place on August 9.

Belarus: Mass arrests and tear gas on seventh weekend of protests

 Protests are held for a seventh straight weekend, days after Alexander Lukashenko's secret inauguration.
Europe's week: Failed sanctions and a rebooted migration policy [Video]

Europe's week: Failed sanctions and a rebooted migration policy

Sanctions against Belarusian strongman, Alexander Lukashenko, failed to materialise this week, as the EU launched its much anticipated and revamped migration pact.

More masked thugs in Belarus detain dozens of protesters against despot

 BY ANDREI MAKHOVSKY Belarusian security forces detained dozens of protesters on Saturday as crowds rallied in central Minsk accusing President Alexander..
Switzerland firmly rejects end of free movement with EU - projection

 Projections suggest a referendum on annulling a pact with the European Union has failed.
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Monday

 This is the fourth virtual summit of PM Modi with any global Leader during the COVID-19 crisis after he virtually met with leaders of Australia, EU & Sri Lanka.
Brexit briefing: 95 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 95 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

European Union’s proposed new migration pact generates dissatisfaction on all sides [Video]

European Union’s proposed new migration pact generates dissatisfaction on all sides

In frontier nations there’s worry over the administrative burden. Those involved in rescue missions in the Mediterranean that there are no new funds to patrol the sea. And among politicians who want to block migration, there’s concern that refugee cases should be dealt with outside the Union.

Driver Speeds Through Police Checkpoint in Minsk [Video]

Driver Speeds Through Police Checkpoint in Minsk

Dramatic footage shows an unidentified driver speeding through a police checkpoint in Minsk, Belarus. Dozens of officers can be seen surrounding the vehicle as they begin to beat the windows with batons, before pulling one person from the car. The driver managed to escape, speeding off against the normal flow of traffic. According to local media, the driver was later arrested. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in to his sixth term in office after weeks of huge demonstrations against the authoritarian leader's reelection, which the opposition claims was rigged. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

