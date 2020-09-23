Belarus crisis: EU slams Lukashenko's 'inauguration' as president

"This ‘inauguration’ directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population [...] and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell
Dramatic footage shows an unidentified driver speeding through a police checkpoint in Minsk, Belarus.
Dozens of officers can be seen surrounding the vehicle as they begin to beat the windows with batons, before pulling one person from the car.
The driver managed to escape, speeding off against the normal flow of traffic.
According to local media, the driver was later arrested.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took the oath of office at a secret ceremony on September 23 in a move his opponents attributed to his desire to avoid crowds of demonstrators in Minsk who hav