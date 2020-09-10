Mammovan to offer screenings Friday at MLK Family Health Center

Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan is offering mammography screenings in Southern Nevada for the next two weeks.

Pre-screening for any COVID-19 related symptoms will occur inside the clinic prior to entering the Mammovan.

Call 1-877-581-6266 to make an appointment.

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.

Tomorrow's screenings (Sept.

25) take place from 7:40 a.m.

To 3:40 p.m.

At the MLK Family Health Center (1799 Mount Mariah Drive).

A full list of dates, times and locations is available on ktnv.com.