Lyssa High Continues her tour of the Bear Wallow Farm!

And i am here with alicia and wesley, the owners.

Thank you so much for having us today.

We're having such a good time here.

It's great.

Mrs. logsdon- o...: good.

Thank you.

Lyssa- host: now let's talk about exactly what it is that your farm has to offer to the public, because it is much more than a pumpkin patch.

There is a lot to do here.

Mrs. logsdon- o...: yeah.

So we have your typical hay ride to the pumpkin patch.

We have two corn mazes, which everybody loves.

But we've got so much more.

We offer pig races, which i'm not sure anybody around us does.

Lyssa- host: i've never seen that.

Mrs. logsdon- o...: there's so much fun.

We have a honeybee train for the younger kids.

Lyssa- host: okay.

Mrs. logsdon- o...: they love that.

We have rat rollers, corn pits, and we have apple blasters, which are a blast.

And we still have people that ask about, 20 years ago, we had a pumpkin sky launcher.

It's still here.

We still launch pumpkins through the air.

Lyssa- host: this sounds incredible.

Okay.

Do you have people here that can actually help escort my children out of here because they're not going to want to leave.

They're going to want to stay here.

Mrs. logsdon- o...: yes.

We have people that stay.

I mean, you can say all day long and be entertained the whole day.

We got fun for all ages.

If we see kids screaming as they leave, we consider that our work is done.

Lyssa- host: a win?

Mrs. logsdon- o...: yes.

Lyssa- host: that's hilarious.

Now we also have to talk about the food too.

We have the corny snack bar right behind us.

That is awesome.

Let's talk.

But you have a lot of food too, to offer to the public and drinks too.

Mrs. logsdon- o...: yeah, so at the corny snack bar is kind of special.

It's kind of our fun little bar.

We have slushies,