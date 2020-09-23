Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
The only match 3 game based on the original harry potter books and movies just launched

Speaker 1: mobile game company, zynga, is taking fans back to hogwarts with harry potter puzzles and spells, the only match three game based on the original harry potter books and movies.

Under license from warner brothers games and published under the portkey games label players are taken on a magical walk down memory lane.

Bernard kim: with harry potter puzzles and spells, we've really honored that shared experience.

We've brought back those great iconic moments from the films and all the characters that you love in this incredible series.

Speaker 1: with original music and voice recordings from the films ... speaker 3: hagrid always wanted a dragon.

Speaker 1: ... players follow harry's journey while making their own magical path.

Desiree makowsk...: you'll be able to cast spells with your own wand, you'll be able to interact and play levels with neuro magical creature.

I mean it's as if you're in the wizarding world yourself.

Speaker 1: download harry potter puzzles and spells for free on the app store




