Letterman's Netflix Show Gets Renewal

Netflix has announced that David Letterman's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" will be back for Season 3 on October 21st.

CNN reports the series already has guests lined up.

The guests will include Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, and Lizzo.

The premiere date for the current season had been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming season will feature four episodes.