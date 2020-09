Jimmy Kimmel slammed for 'white privilege' over joke about reporting John Oliver to ICE Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 00:50s - Published 3 days ago Jimmy Kimmel slammed for 'white privilege' over joke about reporting John Oliver to ICE Jimmy Kimmel was slammed for his "white privilege" after joking during the Emmy Awards that he planned to report British night show host John Oliver to immigration officials. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this