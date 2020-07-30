Rafale squad: Meet 1st woman IAF pilot to fly new jet; how family reacted

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh is set to become India Air Force's first woman pilot to fly fighter jet Rafale.

Flight Lt Singh's family celebrated her achievement at their residence in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Flight Lt Singh is currently undergoing the conversion training.

She will soon join the 17 Golden Arrows Squadron at Ambala airbase.

"My daughter has worked hard and we have always supported her.

It's a matter of pride for us, we are happy that she's going to fly this aircraft," father of Flight Lt Singh said.

Flight Lt Shivangi Singh was previously flying MiG-21 fighter aircraft.

Indian Air Force has 10 women fighter pilots and 18 women navigators.

The total strength of women officers serving in IAF is 1,875.