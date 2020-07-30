Rafale squad: Meet 1st woman IAF pilot to fly new jet; how family reacted

Amid India- China border dispute, Indian Air Force's recently inducted Rafale fighter jet carried out sorties over Ladakh from a forward airbase.5 Rafale fighters have been inducted into Indian Air Force and they are familiarising themselves with operational areas.
Amid China tension, Indian armed forces showed their preparedness at LAC. Indian army and Air Force demonstrated their capability to counter Chinese aggression. Indian forces are ready for the long haul with supplies being flown in to support increased troop deployment. 50,000 Indian troops are likely to remain stationed in Ladakh through the winter months. IAF's C-17 aircraft and Chinook choppers are reportedly being used to ferry personnel and supplies. Soldiers are being provided with specialised winter clothing, heaters, and arctic tents. Army is also working to keep its equipment in optimum shape during Ladakh's punishing winter. Army engineers and technicians were seen doing servicing and repair work on Bofors howitzers. Mobile spare bin lorries, or vehicles with wide array of spare parts, have also been deployed. Watch the full video for more details.
In a viral video, a girl from Shahjahanpur was seen thrashing an eve teaser publicly during a Panchayat meet. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Sadullapur village on September 6. The girl was subjected to eve teasing when she was out for a morning walk. In the Panchayat meet, the girl informed the village elders about the incident. The village elders made the eve teaser touch the girl’s feet & apologise to her. The girl thrashed the eve teaser with slippers as others watched. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven COVID-19 high burden (States/UT Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab) to review response and management. While addressing in the meeting, PM Modi said, "There are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry." "I suggest CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district/block level for 7 days. We have to learn from the best practices from across the states," PM Modi added.
After being shut for tourists for around six months, Sarnath Archaeological Museum reopened for public on September 21. It was closed since March after all heritage monuments protected under the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), after discussion with the Union Ministry of Culture were asked to close for the visitors following the rapid outbreak of coronavirus. Guards are keeping strict vigil so that tourists do not touch the railing and walls of the monument and used tissue paper, mask, gloves shoe covers are dumped in the dustbin.
Varanasi's famous Sankat Mochan Temple re-opened for devotees after 183 days on September 20. The temple was shut due to COVID-19, now it is open for devotees with COVID precautionary measures. Only 10 devotees are allowed entry at a time and wearing mask is mandatory.Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 67,825.
Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria was personally present at the Ambala air base to welcome the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft from France. After the planes touched down, they..
As the first batch of five Rafale jets landed at the Ambala airbase, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh termed it as the 'beginning of a new era in our military history'. The jets will not only provide a..
