'It's been a long time since we've seen a rookie play like Tyler Herro' — Skip Bayless on Herro's GM 4 performance | UNDISPUTE

The Miami Heat are now one game away from making the Finals for the first time since 2014.

While the Heat have been led by Jimmy Butler this postseason, last night it was rookie Tyler Herro who put up 37 points off the bench for Miami.

Jayson Tatum scored all 28 of his points in the second half after a slow start and after the game called his own play 'unacceptable.'

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Tyler Herro's career-high game against the Boston Celtics.


