Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Kraft Prostitution Charges Dropped By Florida Prosecutors

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Robert Kraft Prostitution Charges Dropped By Florida Prosecutors

Robert Kraft Prostitution Charges Dropped By Florida Prosecutors

Florida prosecutors will not proceed with prostitution charges against Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

CBSN Boston's Paula Ebben has the latest.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Florida's decision likely clears Kraft of charges

Florida prosecutors said Monday that they will not appeal a court ruling throwing out video...
ESPN - Published

Charges dropped against Pats' owner Kraft

Florida prosecutors drop charge against Patriots owner Robert Kraft after court bars massage parlor...
ESPN - Published

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Wants Massage Parlor Videos Destroyed

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he wants a judge to destroy the controversial spa...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Charges Likely To Be Dropped In Kraft Case Due To Lack Of Evidence [Video]

Charges Likely To Be Dropped In Kraft Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was accused of soliciting a prostitute in a Florida spa.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Says He Wants Spa Parlor Videos Destroyed [Video]

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Says He Wants Spa Parlor Videos Destroyed

Kraft's legal team called it an "illegal and unconstitutional sneak and peek warrant" by Jupiter police.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
Court: Secret Videos Can't Be Used In Robert Kraft Massage Case [Video]

Court: Secret Videos Can't Be Used In Robert Kraft Massage Case

The ruling deals a potentially deadly blow to the prosecution.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:40Published