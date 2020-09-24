James Marsden Talks 'Born Of A Dream: Two Dreams, One Ambition'

IWC brand ambassador James Marsden opens up about playing American watchmaker Florentine Ariosto Jones, who founded the IWC brand more than 150 years ago, in the short film "Born of a Dream: Two Dreams, One Ambition".

The story also follows fellow IWC brand ambassador Tom Brady as he pursues his childhood dream to become a champion quarterback.