Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kansas City Royals announce that Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Kansas City Royals announce that Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball
Kansas City Royals announce that Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Alex Gordon will retire at end of 2020 MLB season after 14 years with Kansas City Royals

Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball after 14 seasons in the majors, all with the Kansas City...
USATODAY.com - Published

Alex Gordon to retire after Royals finale Sunday

Alex Gordon to retire after Royals finale Sunday Alex Gordon, who has spent his entire 14-year major league career with the Kansas City Royals, is...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this

ghostdigg

Forex Hangout Kansas City Royals announce that Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball https://t.co/MQ56c9R4Ix 32 minutes ago

NickensAaron

Aaron A Nickens https://t.co/LNUHCD9QUj The way local sports radio hosts fell all over themselves after Gordon hit the Series-Winni… https://t.co/hGk6udhj5g 2 hours ago

WWSRN_Radio

World Wide Sports Radio Network Kansas City Royals OF Alex Gordon retiring at season's end after 14 years with team https://t.co/nHsw8M3YTX #mlb… https://t.co/k5cCaaxLcs 2 hours ago

KrisKetzKMBC

Kris Ketz Kansas City @Royals announce that Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball #AlwaysRoyal https://t.co/K0P8KsWbp4 2 hours ago

hensoncharles17

Charles Henson Put the mans best career highlight to the wrong video. 🤦‍♂️ @PatMcAfeeShow @LeBatardShow @dpshow @richeisen… https://t.co/jTtmVCclYQ 3 hours ago

mercyinkc

Mercy 🌞 RT @kmbc: Thank you, Gordo. #4EverRoyal https://t.co/2JmtCabuaz 4 hours ago

Melody_CoxTV

Melody Cox Breaking News at Noon on @kmbc and @KCWE29. Alex Gordon's last game as a @Royals will be this Sunday. https://t.co/bTyFSZfsqt 5 hours ago

kmbc

KMBC Thank you, Gordo. #4EverRoyal https://t.co/2JmtCabuaz 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Royals players glad to see Alex Gordon back [Video]

Royals players glad to see Alex Gordon back

Royals players said it's great to see the return of Alex Gordon, who signed a new contract with the team during the off-season.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 02:25Published
Singer blanks Tigers, Royals have won 7 of 8 games [Video]

Singer blanks Tigers, Royals have won 7 of 8 games

Brady Singer was stellar for a second straight start, allowing two hits in six innings, and the Kansas City Royals blanked the Detroit Tigers 4-0.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:52Published
Royals' win streak extends to six with 11-0 shutout of Bucs [Video]

Royals' win streak extends to six with 11-0 shutout of Bucs

Brad Keller pitched his first major league shutout, tossing a five-hitter as the Kansas City Royals won their sixth in a row by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:37Published