Kansas City Royals announce that Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball

Alex Gordon, who has spent his entire 14-year major league career with the Kansas City Royals, is...

Alex Gordon is retiring from baseball after 14 seasons in the majors, all with the Kansas City...

Melody Cox Breaking News at Noon on @kmbc and @KCWE29 . Alex Gordon's last game as a @Royals will be this Sunday. https://t.co/bTyFSZfsqt 5 hours ago

Charles Henson Put the mans best career highlight to the wrong video. 🤦‍♂️ @PatMcAfeeShow @LeBatardShow @dpshow @richeisen … https://t.co/jTtmVCclYQ 3 hours ago

World Wide Sports Radio Network Kansas City Royals OF Alex Gordon retiring at season's end after 14 years with team https://t.co/nHsw8M3YTX #mlb … https://t.co/k5cCaaxLcs 2 hours ago

Aaron A Nickens https://t.co/LNUHCD9QUj The way local sports radio hosts fell all over themselves after Gordon hit the Series-Winni… https://t.co/hGk6udhj5g 2 hours ago