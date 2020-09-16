Alan Arkin Set Not to Return for Final Season of 'The Kominsky Method' | THR News

Liv Tyler Departs From Fox's '911: Lone Star' | THR NewsLiv Tyler has opted out of season two of Fox's '911: Lone Star.'
'Julie and the Phantoms' Cast Talk Fan Reactions, Season 2 Wishlist | THR InterviewsThe cast of Netflix's 'Julie and the Phantoms,' including Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, Owen Joyner, Booboo Stewart and Cheyenne Jackson, as well as director Kenny Ortega, talk about..
Entire 'Saturday Night Live' Cast to Return for Season 46 | THR NewsFor the first time in more than a decade, 'Saturday Night Live' will begin its season with its entire cast returning.