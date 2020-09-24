Landmine detection rat awarded a gold medal

A landmine detection rat has been awarded a gold medal for his “lifesavingbravery and devotion to duty”.

Magawa, a giant African pouched rat, hasdiscovered 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance since he wastrained by charity APOPO.

He is the charity’s most successful Hero Rat, havingcleared more than 141,000 square metres of land – the equivalent of 20football pitches.

Magawa has been formally recognised for his work and beenpresented with a miniature PDSA Gold Medal, the animal equivalent of theGeorge Cross.

He is the first rat in the charity’s 77-year history to receivesuch an award.