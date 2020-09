Related videos from verified sources Ginsburg Hailed as Hero by National Women's Law Center CEO



Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, joined Cheddar to discuss the history and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and the impact the judge has had.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:26 Published 4 days ago San Diego law professor reflects on death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg



Professor Glenn Smith of California Western School of Law discussed the impact of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 03:30 Published 1 week ago