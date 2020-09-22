Video Credit: WCBI - Published 6 days ago

A Verona church is proof that a big congregation or a big budget is not needed to make a big impact in people's lives.

A verona church is proof that a big congregation or a big budget is not needed to make a big impact in people's lives.

Wcbi's allie martin tells us about several projects that will help feed and clothe people, and also provide a safe haven for human trafficking victims. there's not a lot of downtime for robbie gillespie.

He is making sure everything is ready at the anchor church for a food distribution outreach this weekend.

"we had been praying, i asked god, 'would you send us food" we want to help people in need and as i started praying it's like the gates of heaven opened and we had an abundance of food."

The food giveaway is part of a ministry gillespie helped start called "a servant's heart food pantry" fifty pound boxes of food will be given out, free of charge, to 300 families saturday morning at the anchor church.

New clothes will also be available during the outreach.

Gillespie is also director of client services for a non profit the church helped start.

Grace and mercy ministries runs a faith based home for men who want to break the cycle of addiction, homelessness and other issues.

The men live at "transformation ranch" and agree to maintain steady employment, attend nightly bible studies and church services.

A similar program for women is called "transformation home."

Glenn best is resident director at transformation ranch.

At one time, he was a resident.

"i came here just over two years ago, struggling to learn how to walk out my faith, and here at the ranch it's a big thing is obedience, as i've been here two years i'm still learning how to walk out my faith, and teaching others to do the same" the ministry is also planning to build and staff a "safe house" for victims of sex trafficking.

Foundation work has started on "transformation garden."

Plans call for a 69 hundred square foot building that can house up to 20 women who need hope and healing.

The anchor church does not have a big budget, but its members believe in the power of prayer, and partnership with other churches and individuals who want to share the gospel in word and deed.

"this is what we feel like, jesus is, and what the church should look like, it's about, going out, not just sitting in your church and hearing a sermon , paying tithe and going home, it's about reaching people.

God said he created us to make disciples and making disciples means going out and getting your hands dirty and saying , hey we love you, we want to help you, what do you need" transformation garden will be under construction for the next few months.

Another local ministry, eight days of hope, will be on site december first to help finish the safe house.

In verona, allie martin, wcbi news top the free food and clothes giveaway takes place saturday from ten until noon at the anchor church.

278 college avenue in verona.

Stinger