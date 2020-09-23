Preparing For Protests

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

As Louisville and cities across the country prepare for more possible protests, the WAAY 31 I-Team wanted to know what, if anything, Huntsville police are doing to anticipate the same.

A live look at louisville, kentucky.

Tonight, like cities all across the country, louisville is bracing for another night of protests following the decision not to charge the three officers involved in killing breona at a lor.

>> najahe sherman: a county wide kurr phi will continue tonight as police prepare to deal with whatever comes their way.

>> based on the conditions we have seen.

I would expect you to see the response tonight very similar to the response you saw last night.

>> dan shaffer: in june police used tear gas to break up protests in downtown huntsville over the death of george floyd.

Police critics called them over aggressive.

>> najahe sherman: sydney martin joins us live in downtown huntsville.

She asks police about their preparations.

Sydney.

>> sydney martin: here at huntsville city hall a protest was supposed to happen tonight but it is postponed because of the nonstop rain throughout the day.

Police told me they're always work to go prepare for these types of events to keep everyone in the community safe.

>> we do reach out to any organizers.

Whether they're permitted or un permitted.

If they're not permitted sometimes it's harder to figure out who an organizer is and have if a conversation on their plans and intent, their abilities to control the environment.

Do they know who is coming and those sorts of things.

>> sydney martin: captain johnson told me the huntsville police department fries to coordinate protests with any organization planning one to make sure everyone understands the laws and rules to stay safe.

Those include not being allowed to bring a weapon, blocking roadways or using sound amplification devices such as megaphones.

And dispersing when a given lawful command to do so.

>> in the case of the june protest we had things where people were equipped intention ally to not be disbursed and that's the wearing of gas masks, the umbrellas, hard shelled signs.

Those are all signs or signals to us that they have a plan to not disburse for us.

>> sydney martin: johnson explained the huntsville police department plan pro pairing for protests as soon as they hear about the possibility.

>> we'd be neglectful if we weren't prepared.

If we did have an ep episode where a protest that did assemble began to become unruly or actually violent or damaging property, we can't wait on these officers to leave their homes and int equipped.

They already have to be equipped and be somewhere on-site or close nearby.

>> sydney martin: the department will bring in officers early and have others stay late.

Protesters are welcome but they want everyone to follow the rules so no one gets hurt.

>> we welcome protests but we want them to understand be careful not to infringe on others's rights.

Blocking roadways, you're not allowing traffic to move around freely on the roadways or using sound amplification devices bothering other businesses or residents and citizens that are on the streets and sidewalks.

>> sydney martin: johnson told me they do allow for organizations and protests to march in the streets for some period of time but he said if marching goes on for too long and disrupting traffic and other things going on, that's when the department will ask for protestors to stop in the treats and to disburse.

Live in huntsville, sydney martin, waay-31 news.

>> najahe sherman: thank you, sydney.

As we mentioned tonight's protest was post toned.

It is scheduled