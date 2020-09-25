Chinese con artist pretends to be car owner and asks for compensation after vehicle is scratched

A con artist pretended to be the owner of a car which was scratched by another vehicle and asked for compensation from the motorist in eastern China.

The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Nanjing in Jiangsu Province on September 11, shows a silver car scratching a white car while parking.

A man in a blue T-shirt then walked to the white car, pretending to be the car owner and asked for compensation from the silver car owner.

According to reports, the real owner of the white car reported the incident to the police after he spotted the scratches on his car.

After the police contacted the silver car owner named She, he said he already paid the compensation to a man who claimed to be the car owner on the spot after the incident.

Police are searching the passerby and the case is under investigation.

The video was provided by local media with permission.