Ole Miss announces additional gameday guidelines; Oxford Police also announce reminders

And Rebel fans are to follow these guidelines when attending games.

The 2020 college football season will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday is the first football game of the season for the university of mississippi.

But its going to look a bit different than years prior.

Wtva's alexis jones is live in oxford with how people feel about football being back.

I'm in oxford where students are looking forward to ole miss' football season.

Even if that means stricter rules... i'm excited for a little more normalcy especially in times like now that everything is just kind of crazy."

Hailey is a student at ole miss.

She said this football season may be different, but she still thinks its going to be fun.

Her friend max agrees..

Sot: "even if we aren't able to have student student sections and stuff, there will still be watch party's and stuff which will be nice."

According to ole miss athletics and oxford police, tailgating is prohibited on campus and city property.

Oxford police said up to 10 people are allowed for indoor gatherings.

25 people for gatherings outside.

Elizabeth mckee is a grad student.

Elizabeth wishes she could tailgate with her friends, but she understands why they can't.

Sot: " we have to take safety precautions so we have to do what we have to do."

Some of ole miss athletic's rules include: beer stands will not pour beer into cups to decrease wait time.

Concession workers and vendors will not accept cash.

And fans must wear face masks at all times if you want to know more of the rules for this football season, go to wtva.com in oxford.

