Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chance The Rapper Hate Explodes After He Compares Justin Bieber Album To Michael Jackson's 'Off The Wall'

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Chance The Rapper Hate Explodes After He Compares Justin Bieber Album To Michael Jackson's 'Off The Wall'

Chance The Rapper Hate Explodes After He Compares Justin Bieber Album To Michael Jackson's 'Off The Wall'

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chance the Rapper Called 'Stupid' for Comparing Justin Bieber to Michael Jackson

During a joint interview with Justin, the rapper says his 'Holy' collaborator's upcoming album is so...
AceShowbiz - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber starts 'new era', Sam Smith announces new LP and more new music this weekend [Video]

Justin Bieber starts 'new era', Sam Smith announces new LP and more new music this weekend

Justin Bieber begins a "new era" with a Chance The Rapper-assisted single. Plus, new albums are out from Alicia Keys and Keith Urban.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:15Published
Justin Bieber Drops 'Holy' Featuring Chance the Rapper | Billboard News [Video]

Justin Bieber Drops 'Holy' Featuring Chance the Rapper | Billboard News

Justin Bieber returned on Friday (Sept. 18) with a new song featuring Chance the Rapper.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:22Published
Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper release new single 'Holy' [Video]

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper release new single 'Holy'

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper have released their new single 'Holy' and a music video starring Wilmer Valderrama and Ryan Destiny

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published