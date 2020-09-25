SEC football back in bars

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 day ago

Football in the Southeastern Conference returns on Saturday and the bars in Starkville are ready for the fans arrival.

Football is back for the s-e-c on saturday.

Mississippi state will play the defending national champs, lsu, in baton rouge.

Wtva's rhea thornton is in starkville to find out what one local bar manager is expecting this weekend... i'm in the cotton district where normally many students and starkville residents come to spend their saturday's full of college football.

And even with the pandemic lurking... some are hoping to see the same turnout.

Football season ) 0:13;04 - 0:27;23 aaron martin - general manager of bin 612 0:33;26 - 0:43;17 mark ballard - starkville chief of police aaron martin: "we're going to have all hands on deck."

Sec football is back in action on saturday... and with college football comes the threat of large crowds.

But general manager of bin 612 aaron martin is bracing for impact... aaron martin - general manager of bin 612: "we're expecting to be full with the 75% capacity restrictions.

I still think that it's going to be pretty busy for even with the no tailgating or with the 20% stadium capacity."

With the anticipation of large crowds, chief of police mark ballard says for those going out to be smart.

Mark ballard - starkville chief of police: "as a police department, we're going to be pushing out education as to how to do it and how to do it right and we look forward to every body understanding that football is important in a community like starkville."

Although it is exciting to have college football back, martin says its important for those to follow the guideline so the season can continue... aaron martin: "the influx of several thousand people for each of the home game weekends, it really brings a lot of business to the restaurants, the local boutiques, all the smaller businesses that rely on football season."

Chief ballard said officers want fans to enjoy college football, but will take action if they have to.

He said the officers owe it to the town, msu football team, and coach leach to do so.

Reporting live in starkville, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

