KPIX heard from several Santa Clara County business owners who say they have been pestered by bogus complaints of coronavirus violations.



Related videos from verified sources Johnson & Johnson Begins Late-Stage Coronavirus Vaccine Trial



Coronavirus deaths have surpassed 206,000 in the U.S as the world awaits a vaccine. Business Inisder reports that Johnson & Johnson has started a late-stage trial for its coronavirus vaccine. The.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago Rand Paul Goes Full 'Herd Immunity' On Fauci, And Fauci's Not Having It



Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Dr. Anthony Fauci went head to head on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about the issue of 'herd immunity' and the COVID-19 pandemic. Business Insider reports that Paul argued that.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago How can India revive growth?



India is staring at its sharpest growth contraction on record. With more than five million Covid-19 cases so far, the country has announced a nearly 24 per cent slump in its economy in the three months.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 24:32 Published 2 days ago