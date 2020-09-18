|
|
|
Donald Trump labels Joe Biden too 'low-energy' to be President
Donald Trump labels Joe Biden too 'low-energy' to be President
Donald Trump took a jab at Joe Biden, labelling him too 'low-energy' to bepresident at a rally in Jacksonville, Florida.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Colorado voters have taken a sharp turn away from President Donald Trump -- leaving the state looking...
Denver Post - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews
|
Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are each campaigning in Minnesota on Friday, with rival...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a tie in Georgia, according to a new Atlanta...
Newsmax - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|