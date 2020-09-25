Global  
 

IPL 2020: MI Captain Rohit Sharma impressed with KL Rahul's 'Classy Hundred' | वनइंडिया हिंदी

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Rohit Sharma's latest tweet for KL Rahul has caused yet another storm as fans think he took a shot at Virat Kohli.

It all happened after Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to praise Rahul for his century in the ongoing match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.

कप्तान केएल राहुल की बेहतरीन शतकीय पारी के दम पर किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने गुरुवार को आइपीएल 2020 में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर को 97 रनों से हरा दिया। राहुल इस आइपीएल में शतक जड़ने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज हैं, जबकि यह राहुल का आइपीएल इतिहास का दूसरा शतक है। उन्होंने 69 गेंदों पर 14 चौके और सात छक्कों की मदद से तूफानी पारी खेली। इस पारी के दम पर पंजाब ने आखिरी पांच ओवरों में 80 रन बनाए। #KLRahul #RohitSharma #RCBvsKXIP


