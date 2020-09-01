Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix urged to drop sci-fi series over Uighurs

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Netflix urged to drop sci-fi series over Uighurs

Netflix urged to drop sci-fi series over Uighurs

Five Republican U.S. senators have urged Netflix to reconsider plans to adapt a Chinese science-fiction book trilogy into a TV series because they said the author has defended the Chinese government's treatment of Uighur Muslims. Gloria Tso reports.

Five Republican U.S. senators have urged Netflix to drop plans for a TV adaptation of a Chinese science fiction series.

Lawmakers led by Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee take issue with the author of 'The Three-Body Problem,' Liu Cixin, and his defense of China's treatment of Uighur Muslims. Netflix announced earlier this month it would be turning the book and its two sequels into an English language, live-action TV series led by the creators of smash hit "Game of Thrones." Liu is set to serve as a consulting producer.

The senators pointed to Liu's comments in a 2019 interview in the New Yorker.

He was asked about China's clampdown on Muslims in the Xinjiang region, where a United Nations report has estimated that around one million people, mostly ethnic Uighurs, were detained in camps and subjected to ideological education.

Liu was quoted as saying: "Would you rather that they be hacking away at bodies at train stations and schools in terrorist attacks?

If anything, the government is helping their economy and trying to lift them out of poverty." The United States and human rights groups have criticized China's treatment of Uighurs.

But China's foreign ministry has repeatedly denied the existence of internment camps in Xinjiang, calling the facilities vocational and educational institutions, and accusing what it calls anti-China forces of smearing its Xinjiang policy.

In their letter to Netflix, the senators said Netflix's decision to adapt "The Three-Body Problem" amounted to quote "normalization" of the Chinese government's "crimes" and asked Netflix to "seriously reconsider the implications of providing a platform to Mr. Liu in producing this project." Netflix had no immediate comment.

Netflix isn't alone in facing pressure from U.S. lawmakers over China.

Senators and representatives from both parties have put pressure on Disney, for filming parts of the live-action remake of "Mulan" in Xinjiang.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Netflix Netflix American streaming service

Delhi Crime’s Richie Mehta on Emmys nomination, not returning for season 2 [Video]

Delhi Crime’s Richie Mehta on Emmys nomination, not returning for season 2

Richie Mehta, writer and director of Netflix's Delhi Crime, inspired by the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, reacts to the show's nomination for Best Drama at the International Emmys, not returning for season 2, and taking his time with projects.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:15Published
Serious Men interview: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on undeserving actors in Bollywood [Video]

Serious Men interview: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on undeserving actors in Bollywood

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and director Sudhir Mishra, from Netflix's upcoming film Serious Men, talk to Hindustan Times about the beauty of Mumbai, the mistreatment of migrants, and how there are people in the film industry who are very successful, but not very talented.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:43Published

In Enola Holmes, Sherlock’s kid sister solves a pretty good case of her own 

 Sherlock Holmes is one of the most malleable characters in fiction. Like a pasty heap of Yorkshire pudding in the shape of a man, he can be molded into just..
The Verge

Liu Cixin Liu Cixin Chinese science fiction writer

Here's Why GOP Senators Sent a Letter to Netflix | THR News [Video]

Here's Why GOP Senators Sent a Letter to Netflix | THR News

Netflix's high-profile plan to have 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss adapt Chinese writer Liu Cixin's bestselling sci-fi trilogy 'The Three-Body Problem' is getting a challenge from a group of Republican Senators.a

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:21Published
'Game of Thrones' Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Set to Adapt Netflix's 'The Three-Body Problem' | THR News [Video]

'Game of Thrones' Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Set to Adapt Netflix's 'The Three-Body Problem' | THR News

'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will adapt Liu Cixin's sci-fi novels.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:11Published

Uyghurs Uyghurs Turkic ethnic group of Central and East Asia

China demolished thousands of mosques in Xinjiang in recent years: Report

 BEIJING: Chinese authorities have demolished thousands of mosques in , an Australian think tank said Friday, in the latest report of widespread abuses in the..
WorldNews

Xinjiang, China: Aussie think tank finds shocking rise in new Uighur detention camps

 China appeared to be expanding its network of secret detention centres in Xinjiang, where predominantly Muslim minorities are targeted in a forced assimilation..
New Zealand Herald
Protest against China slave camps, 'genocide' of Uyghurs outside UN office [Video]

Protest against China slave camps, 'genocide' of Uyghurs outside UN office

A protest was organised against China outside the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland. The 3-day long demonstration, consisting of a photo exhibition, was organised by a group called the World Uyghur Congress. It was titled 'Made In China = Uyghur Forced Labour'. The protestors accused the Chinese government of forcing the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority group in the country's northwest Xinjiang province, into forced labour and even attempting a genocide. Beijing has allegedly been trying to stamp out the community's religious and cultural identity in order to assimilate it more fully into the majority Han Chinese community. Dolkun Isa, president of the World Uyghur Congress, sought international pressure on China to stop the Uyghurs' persecution and boycott by international companies to prevent forced labour. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:14Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump plays coy on Barrett pick for Supreme Court

 President Donald Trump played coy about his pick for the Supreme Court, but Republicans are expecting him to announce that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney..
USATODAY.com

Trump is leaning toward Amy Coney Barrett as nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Supreme Court, GOP sources say

 While Barrett, 48, has been the front-runner for the nomination all along, the sources said she has become the sole focus of the process.
USATODAY.com

Trump will choose Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Supreme Court, report says

 Amy Coney Barrett will be Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg, according to reports. Quoting multiple senior Republican..
WorldNews

Which of Trump’s Supreme Court choices might be the most reliably conservative?

 As President Donald Trump looks to fill the Supreme Court seat left open by the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he and other Republicans want to..
WorldNews

Supreme Court: How the nomination and confirmation processes work

 President Trump's nomination to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg is quick and controversial – but Republicans could make it happen. Here's how.
USATODAY.com

Xinjiang Xinjiang Autonomous region of China


Remembrance of Earth's Past Remembrance of Earth's Past Science fiction book trilogy by Liu Cixin

'Pretty Little Liars' Heading to HBO Max, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss to Adapt Sci-Fi Trilogy 'The Three-Body Problem' & More News [Video]

'Pretty Little Liars' Heading to HBO Max, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss to Adapt Sci-Fi Trilogy 'The Three-Body Problem' & More News

A new take on 'Pretty Little Liars' is officially coming to HBO Max, Zack Snyder is proceeding with his plans for a new 'Justice League' shoot and David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is adapting 'The Three-Body Problem.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:19Published

Marsha Blackburn Marsha Blackburn United States Senator from Tennessee


Tennessee Tennessee State in the central southeastern United States

Country Star Alan Jackson Selling Tennessee Estate for $23M

 Alan Jackson -- one of the OG kings of country music -- is ready to get dethroned ... from his castle-like pad, that is, 'cause he's selling his massive estate...
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Singing Sweetie Turned Into!

 Before this talented youngster was starring in a television show adaptation of a popular teen novel, she was just another pretty little kid showing off her..
TMZ.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Plane Crash Photos Show NASCAR Legend Truly Lucky To Be Alive

 Federal investigators have released close-up photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane after it crashed in 2019 ... and it's clear as day, the NASCAR legend is..
TMZ.com

Airman makes brother's birthday wish come true

 Airman 1st Class Jocelyn McGuire travels from New Mexico to Tennessee to give her brother a birthday surprise.
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this