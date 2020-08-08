Global  
 

BJP leaders pay tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

BJP national president JP Nadda paid tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary at party's headquarters in Delhi on September 25.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan also paid tribute to Jana Sangh leader.

Upadhyaya was a RSS thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.


