BJP leaders pay tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

The nation is celebrating 104th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and other BJP leaders paid floral tribute to Pandit Upadhyaya.
The Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on September 23. As per AIIMS top official, he tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to media, BJP National President, JP Nadda said, "It is really a matter of pain for all of us. His soul will rest in peace. It is unfortunate that one of our senior leaders Angadi Ji passed away today." "Throughout his life, he worked for the welfare of people. I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family so that they can overcome this grief," he added. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal added, "Words fail me at this time, he was an absolutely wonderful human being. It is a deep personal loss for me. He was elder to me and he always guided and supported me. Under his leadership, Indian Railways was taking many new dimensions."
Responding to the growing opposition criticism over the three agriculture bills, BJP national president JP Nadda on September 18 said that his government will not "buckle under political pressure" even as farmers in various parts of the country continue to protest against the contentious bills. The BJP chief said, "Essential Commodities Act is being regulated as there was a rise in the volume of commodities. We won't buckle under pressure politics." "BJP was the only political party which supplied 25 crores food packets, 5 crores ration kits and 1 crore masks to the needy during the lockdown. Other political parties were into lockdown mode themselves," Nadda added.
Minister of State Railways Suresh Angadi dies due to Covid-19 on Wednesday aged 65. Tributes started pouring in after Angadi’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Angadi an “exceptional karyakarta” of the party. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Angadi a “seasoned Parliamentarian”. Angadi was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi after getting infected. The minister had urged those who came in his contact to get themselves tested. Anadi was seen as an influential BJP leader from the Mumbai-Karnataka region. Watch the full video for more details.
For some people, age is just a number. This is proved by an 82-year-old who is known as 'Dadi of Shaheen Bagh'. Famous TIME Magazine named Bilkis among the 100 most persuasive people in the world. Bilkis dadi illustrated her active presence at the prolonged anti-CAA protest in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. Dadi expressed happiness over the nomination and said, "Will be famous all over the world".
Three people were killed while three others sustained injuries in a bus accident in Delhi. The incident took place on main Wazirabad Road on late night of September 24. The driver lost control over the bus and hit another vehicle and a street vendor's shop across the footpath opposite to Nand Nagari Depot. More details are awaited.
Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated a 4-day international e-conference and workshop 'Arogya Manthan 2.0' through video conference on September 22. "Ayushman Bharat scheme is progressing tremendously since its launch. It benefited crores of people in India till now," he said in the event.
Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar attended Ministerial Roundtable Dialogue on biodiversity hosted by China on September 24 via video conferencing. In the event, Javadekar said, "In the last decade, India enhanced its forest and tree cover with 25% of total geographical area of the country. The tiger population doubled in last 11 years and we've largest wild tiger population."
Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged protest in Bengaluru against amendments to labour laws. Earlier, while talking on the amendments, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar said, "Yesterday, three-bills passed (in Rajya Sabha) which gives salary security, public security and health security to labours. By these bolls labours will get minimum wage, appointment letter, salary in a fixed time, same salary for men and women, free checkups and one-time allowance for migrant labour in one year. New code also included the inclusion of new labours." He also slammed opposition for staying absent from Rajya Sabha while labour reforms bills were discussed. The Rajya Sabha on September 23 passed three Labour Code Bills for the welfare and protection of the workers. These bills were already passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday (September 22).
August 20 marks the birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid him tribute on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in Delhi. Other Congress leaders also paid floral..
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to Nirmal Mahto on his death anniversary. Several leaders paid homage to slain leader Mahto. Nirmal Mahato's ideology is with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha..