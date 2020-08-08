30 minutes of fresh air break for Australians during mandatory hotel quarantine.

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published
An Australian woman in a mandatory hotel quarantine has shared footage of guests walking around the lobby during their 30-minute fresh air break.

The footage filmed at a quarantine hotel in Brisbane, Australia shows a group of people, all wearing face masks, walking around in a circle during the 30-minute break.

Additional footage also shows the filmer Stephanie being escorted back to her room by a police officer.

Stephanie told Newsflare: "As part of our mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine, we're allowed downstairs in the hotel lobby for 30 minutes of fresh air." She added: "You can see in the hallway brown bags, this is breakfast, which is one of three substantial meals delivered throughout the day to all the people in lockdown." The footage was filmed on September 21.




