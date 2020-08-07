Junior League of Tampa aims to raise $20,000 and diapers for its Diaper Bank

Teacher jobs are on the line as the Hillsborough County School District faces a massive budget shortfall, due in part to lower enrollment this year. A Tampa parent started a petition to try and keep educators in the classroom, already gathering more than 4,500 signatures. Story: https://bit.ly/3cmNEga
Students and parents in Hillsborough County are worried about possible cuts in school programs as the district tries to avoid a potential multi-million dollar payback to the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) in the spring if adjustments aren't made. Story: https://bit.ly/2RQ0R7W