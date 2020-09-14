New iPhone 12 Feature Is Leaked
9to5Mac has acquired a video showing that the new iPhone 12 will have multiple magnets inside.
Half of Us in a New Poll Would Rather Clean Our Homes Than Declutter Our PhonesDigital clutter is real. So real, in fact, half of us would rather clean their whole house than clean and organize their digital devices, a new study from Western Digital suggests.
iPhone's latest change helps users set Gmail as default email clientTech giant Google has updated its latest version of Gmail, adding the option for it to become the default email option on iPhones. According to Mashable, the new option is in response to a change made..
New Jersey Transit Unveils Feature To Track How Full Trains, Buses AreThe feature tracks capacity in real time.