Brazil hoping to roll out Coronavac vaccine in December
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:15s - Published
9 minutes ago
Brazil hoping to roll out Coronavac vaccine in December
Five million doses of Chinese-made vaccine are set to arrive in
Sao Paulo in October with phase-three trials starting soon.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Twitter to start testing voice DMs Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
After rolling out audio tweets for iOS in June, Twitter is now experimenting with the idea of letting people..
The Verge
2 days ago
Musicians try to lift spirits in COVID-hit Brazilian favela A group of youth musicians from Heliopolis, the largest favela of Sao Paulo, performed on Tuesday in the streets of the neighbourhood in an attempt to provide a respite from COVID-19.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970 Cars drive in reverse to honor COVID-19 victims Dozens of cars formed a procession to honor victims of the novel coronavirus in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, driving to the cemetery in reverse while sounds of mechanical respirators and ICU monitors blared through the loudspeakers. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published on January 1, 1970
Tweets about this