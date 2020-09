Mountain West to play 8-game football season beginning Oct. 24, conference announces Thursday

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:03s - Published 2 minutes ago

Following in line with several other Power 5 conferences, the Mountain West announced it will have a fall football season.

COM.BIG NEWS FOR BOISESTATE FANS...BRONCO FOOTBALLIS BACK!THE MOUNTAINWEST PRESIDENTSVOTED TO PLAY ANEIGHT-GAME FALLSEASON... STARTINGOCTOBER 24TH.THE CHAMPIONSHIPGAME WILL BEDECEMBER 19TH..BUT ALL PLANS ARESUBJECT TOAPPROVAL FROMSTATE, COUNTY ANDLOCAL OFFICIALS.THEANNOUNCEMENTCOMES ON THEHEELS OF THE PAC-12'S DECISION TOPLAY A SEVEN-GAMESEASON... WITHIMPROVEDCORONAVIRUSTESTING.THE CONFERENCE --CITING SAFETYCONCERNS --DECIDED TOINDEFINITELYPOSTPONE THESEASON IN EARLYAUGUST..

BUT JUST AWEEK AGO..

BOTH B-S-U PRESIDENT MARLENE TROMP AND ATHLETIC DIRECTOR CURT APSEY TOLD THE MEDIA THEY FELT CONFIDENT THE BRONCOS WOULD RETURN TO THE BLUE IN SOME CAPACITY...