Wall Street Lawyer Reviews Financial Crime Scenes, from 'Billions' to 'Mr. Robot' | Vanity Fair

Wall Street defense attorney Vinoo Varghese fact checks financial crime scenes from movies and television including 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' 'Catch Me If You Can,' 'Terminator 2,' 'Identity Thief,' 'Office Space,' 'Billions,' 'Arbitrage,' and 'Mr. Robot' and analyzes their probability, craft, and execution.



