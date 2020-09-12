‘Very sorry’: Kim Jong Un apologises for killing of South Korean
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:25s - Published
4 minutes ago
‘Very sorry’: Kim Jong Un apologises for killing of South Korean
South Korean official went missing on Monday and
Seoul said he had been shot and his body burned.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean A South Korean fisheries official who went missing this week was questioned in North Korean waters before being shot dead by troops who then doused his body in oil and set it on fire, South Korea's military said on Thursday. Gloria Tso reports Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Kim Jong Un offered a rare apology over the fatal shooting of a South Korean national by North Korean...
Newsmax - Published
7 hours ago Also reported by •
WorldNews • Telegraph.co.uk • NPR • NYTimes.com
South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apologised over the killing of a South Korea...
New Zealand Herald - Published
11 hours ago
Killing of South Korean official dents Moon Jae-in’s hopes for peace with Kim Jong Un
FT.com - Published
2 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Kim Jong-Un Visits ‘Socialist Fairyland’ Village Kim Jong-un has praised North Korea’s military for rebuilding a typhoon-hit village “as a socialist fairyland”.
The Supreme Leader was visiting an area in the south of the country, which has.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:38 Published 1 week ago
Kim Jong Un inspects flood-hit area North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected reconstruction work in a flood-hit area of the country, state media reported on Saturday. North Korea has recently been battered by some of the wettest.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago