Cards for Grandma sends letters to seniors in pandemic

Saddened by not being able to see his grandmother during the pandemic one man was inspired to start a new business that's spreading joy to seniors.

SADDENED BY NOT BEING ABLE TOSEE HIS GRANDMOTHERDURING THE PANDEMIC -- ONE MANWAS INSPIRED TOSTART A NEW BUSINESS THAT'SSPREADING JOY TO SENIORS INOUR AREA.WENDI LANE WITH OUR SISTERSTATION IN TAMPA BAY HAS THESTORY.PRESLEY KAPPANA / CREATOR OFCARDS FOR GRANDMA(PKG)WHEN PRESLEY KAPPANA COULD NOLONGER VISIT HGRANDMOTHER BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC, HE STARTED CALLINGHER ON THE PHONE.SHE ALSO HAS DEMENTIA SO SHE'SPRETTY FORGETFUL ANDFIVE MINUTES LATER SHE'D CALLBACK AND IT WOULD BE LIKEWE DIDN'T TALKSO PRESLEY DECIDED TOCOMMUNICATE.IN A WAY SHE'DNEVER FORGET.SO I STARTED SENDING HER CARDSAND SHE WENT FROM SADAND DEPRESSED AND ANXIOUS TO ALLTHE SUDDEN SHE'S GETTINGALL THESE CARDS AND PUTTING THEMALL AROUND HER ROOM.HE SAID DOING THINGS.THE OLDFASHIONED WAY..

[[NATS OFCARDS]]LIFTED HER SPIRITS ANDCONTINUOUSLY MADE HER FEELLOVEIT WAS JUST SO WONDERFUL ANDTHERE WAS LIKE A 180 DEGREE TURNIN HER WELL BEING AND I THOUGHT,IF THIS HAD SUCHPROFOUND EFFECT ON HER, I CANPROBABLY DO THIS FOR OTHERPEOPLE.AND THAT'S WHEN "CARDS FORGRANDMA" WAS BORN ..FOR 11.9A MONTH, YOU COULD SEND YOURLOVED ONES THANDWRITTEN CARDS A MONTH.ALLMADE BY PRESLEY.ITS SOMETHING SO FUN AND SOPERSONABLE.

AND TO HAVESOMETHING TANGIBLE TO HOLD ONTO,