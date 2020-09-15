Will create new department for skill development, promote entrepreneurship: Nitish Kumar



Nitish Kumar Indian politician and Current Chief Minister of Bihar Bihar polls: RS Prasad confident of win; Tejashwi says Bihar will throw NDA out



Election Commission of India announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections on Friday. Elections in Bihar to take place in three phases starting October 28. Counting of votes to be done on November 10. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he is confident that NDA government will win in Bihar. Prasad said he is confident that Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister of Bihar. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that people of Bihar have decided to vote out Nitish government. Watch the full video for more details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:31 Published on January 1, 1970 Bihar polls: People will re-elect NDA, says Fadnavis



Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar Polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on September 25 said that the people of the state have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also in Nitish Kumar governance, which has worked for the benefit of the people. "For the 1st time such a large exercise is to be held in world during COVID. People of Bihar have faith in Modi ji, also govt under Nitish Kumar ji and Sushil Modi ji has worked for people. It'll be re-elected," said Fadnavis. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published on January 1, 1970 Bihar polls: RS Prasad expresses confidence on NDA, Nitish Kumar



Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on September 25 expressed confidence on NDA coming back to power and Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister again after Election Commission announced dates for Bihar assembly elections. "We are confident that NDA will get a majority and Nitish Kumar will be Chief Minister again," said Minister Prasad. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published on January 1, 1970

Bihar State in Eastern India Bihar polls: 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, says Congress leader Akhilesh Singh



Congress leader, Akhilesh Singh commented on seat sharing in grand alliance ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar. "Things are not okay on that side (NDA) also, considering Chirag Paswan's statement. These things will continue as there is certain amount of bitterness during seat sharing. All parties in 'Mahagathbandhan' will get due share of seats, said Akhilesh Singh. He made this statement while replying on Upendra Kushwaha's statement on the seat sharing. The Chief of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and former Union Minister, Upendra Kushwaha has said that the RLSP will remain in the grand alliance only if there is a change in the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).The Election Commission had announced dates for Bihar Assembly elections. The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970