Will create new department for skill development, promote entrepreneurship: Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar on September 25 said that his government will create a new department for skill development and promoting entrepreneurship.

"ITI and polytechnic institutes will come under it.

We will financially help people who would want to start their venture," he said.

"We will provide Rs 25,000 to the girls passing intermediate exams and Rs 50,000 to the girls who will graduate," he added.


