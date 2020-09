Sam Adams Brings Back IPA Inspired By Ruth Bader Ginsburg Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:32s - Published 2 minutes ago Sam Adams Brings Back IPA Inspired By Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sam Adams is re-releasing a beer inspired by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The "When There Are Nine" brut style IPA was first introduced by the Boston-based brewery last year for a limited time. Katie Johnston reports. 0

