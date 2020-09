Scenes from deadly knife attack in Paris



Two people were wounded by a knife-wielding assailant in eastern Paris on September 25 near the site of the former Charlie Hebdo office, the scene of a 2015 terrorist attack targeting the satirical.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:44 Published 3 hours ago

Two people injured in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo offices



The national anti-terrorist prosecutor has been tasked with investigating the incident. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:25 Published 5 hours ago