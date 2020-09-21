IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje praises Axar Patel, calls him 'awesome bowler'

While addressing a press conference in Dubai, Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje praised his team player Axar Patel and said he is "awesome bowler".

He said, "Axar is very consistent bowler, He is awesome bowler and nice to use him in power play." All-round team performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 25.