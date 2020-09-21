Global  
 

IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje praises Axar Patel, calls him 'awesome bowler'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
While addressing a press conference in Dubai, Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje praised his team player Axar Patel and said he is "awesome bowler".

He said, "Axar is very consistent bowler, He is awesome bowler and nice to use him in power play." All-round team performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 25.


Anrich Nortje South African cricketer


Axar Patel Axar Patel Indian cricketer


Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Delhi based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: 'Team missing some key players', says CSK head coach after 44-run loss to DC [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Team missing some key players', says CSK head coach after 44-run loss to DC

After suffering a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 25 in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is missing some key players. On being asked 'where is CSK going wrong in constructing its run chases', Fleming said, "We're missing some key players. Our batting line up is without Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina. We're trying to find a wider combination on how to use players." CSK was unable to chase down the total of 176 against Delhi and was restricted to just 131/7 stumbling to a 44-run defeat

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face CSK [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face CSK

Players of Delhi Capitals boarded bus to reach Dubai stadium for their next match. Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings today. Delhi Capitals won their opening match in super over against Kings XI Punjab.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Dubai Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates


Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Chennai based franchisee of the Indian Premier League


Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

IPL 2020: 'Would love to open', says MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Would love to open', says MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians batsman, Suryakumar Yadav on September 23 said that he will love to open for the team if he gets an opportunity. Suryakumar played a fast inning of 47 runs off 28 balls in IPL match against KKR on September 23 in Abu Dhabi. MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Cricket stadium

IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner [Video]

IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner

As the ongoing IPL 2020 season is underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of crowd at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said it's unfortunate to not have the fans around, however, he is grateful that they are at least getting to play in these stressing times. "We play this game to put up a show for fans. But in these unprecedented times, it's unfortunate not to have them around. We are grateful that at least we're getting to play this game," Warner expressed his feeling of playing in an empty stadium. A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
IPL 2020: SRH captain Warner blames 'poor communication' for loss to RCB [Video]

IPL 2020: SRH captain Warner blames 'poor communication' for loss to RCB

A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21. While speaking in a press conference, SRH Captain David Warner said, "For us, no communication, that was just poor... coming in the new venue there is a few challenges." Sunrisers Hyderabad was all-out for 153 runs in 19.4 overs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

