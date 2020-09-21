IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje praises Axar Patel, calls him 'awesome bowler'

After suffering a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 25 in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is missing some key players. On being asked 'where is CSK going wrong in constructing its run chases', Fleming said, "We're missing some key players. Our batting line up is without Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina. We're trying to find a wider combination on how to use players." CSK was unable to chase down the total of 176 against Delhi and was restricted to just 131/7 stumbling to a 44-run defeat
Players of Delhi Capitals boarded bus to reach Dubai stadium for their next match. Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings today. Delhi Capitals won their opening match in super over against Kings XI Punjab.
Mumbai Indians batsman, Suryakumar Yadav on September 23 said that he will love to open for the team if he gets an opportunity. Suryakumar played a fast inning of 47 runs off 28 balls in IPL match against KKR on September 23 in Abu Dhabi. MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23.
As the ongoing IPL 2020 season is underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of crowd at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said it's unfortunate to not have the fans around, however, he is grateful that they are at least getting to play in these stressing times. "We play this game to put up a show for fans. But in these unprecedented times, it's unfortunate not to have them around. We are grateful that at least we're getting to play this game," Warner expressed his feeling of playing in an empty stadium. A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21.
A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21. While speaking in a press conference, SRH Captain David Warner said, "For us, no communication, that was just poor... coming in the new venue there is a few challenges." Sunrisers Hyderabad was all-out for 153 runs in 19.4 overs.