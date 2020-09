Ask Dr. Nandi: FDA warns about viral Benadryl challenge on TikTok Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:24s - Published 4 minutes ago Ask Dr. Nandi: FDA warns about viral Benadryl challenge on TikTok The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a Health Alert about a dangerous challenge that has reportedly gone viral on the social media platform, TikTok. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this