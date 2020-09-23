Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hamilton County Election Commission

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Hamilton County Election Commission

Hamilton County Election Commission

Rep.

Hakeen continues his push for the state to investigate the Hamilton County Election Commission.

Hakeem doubles down on his request for the hamilton county commission to be investigated.

News 12's winston reed looks to find out if the state will actually investigate.

24 hours after calling for the hamilton county election commission to be investigated, representative yusuf hakeem says secretary of state tre hargett has not contacted him.

"what the secretary of state is doing is disregarding concerns that are being expressed by citizens who pay his salary."

Hamilton county commissioner dr. warren mackey says election adminstrator kerry steel's leave of absence is in part tied to poor practices at the ballot box.

"i don't believe for a moment that the only thing that was going on in that election..has to do with the treatment of people in that office.

There may be something about the election itself.

Are we going to have a good and fair election."

The secretary of state's office responded in a statement today saying quote "secretary hargett will be providing a letter seeking more specific information from rep hakeem."

Standup: representative hakeem tells news 12 that he would like to see a third party involved in the election process in hamilton county.

"i think you do need independent eyes.

I think it's inappropriate to have the election commission locally to investigate itself."

Dr. mackey also talked to us about the work- environment aspect of his leave of absence.

It involves an issue with kerry steelman by a staff member.

There's a woman and i have been trying to protect her job for three years, where she has been feeling th wrath of an iron hand, being singled out.

And we are looking for a report to come out and tell us in fact what was going on.

Steelman will take a leave of absence until at least after the november




You Might Like


Tweets about this

wdefnews12

News 12 Now RT @ReedTheHeadline: Find out what Rep. Hakeem wishes to see if the Hamilton County Election Commission is investigated. Tonight at 6. @wde… 2 hours ago

ReedTheHeadline

Winston Reed Find out what Rep. Hakeem wishes to see if the Hamilton County Election Commission is investigated. Tonight at 6.… https://t.co/zsZ4Hexis5 2 hours ago

IndKingCountyWA

King County WA #wtp2020 🆘 RT @StephLaChanceTV: I asked the Hamilton County Election Commission for a list of voting precincts between November 2019 to November 2020.… 2 hours ago

StephLaChanceTV

Stephanie LaChance I asked the Hamilton County Election Commission for a list of voting precincts between November 2019 to November 20… https://t.co/HXJqAi8v5I 3 hours ago

FOX_Chattanooga

FOX Chattanooga RT @StephLaChanceTV: Not everyone agrees. I spoke to Hamilton County Commissioner Randy Fairbanks, and he said he hasn’t seen any forms of… 3 hours ago

StephLaChanceTV

Stephanie LaChance Not everyone agrees. I spoke to Hamilton County Commissioner Randy Fairbanks, and he said he hasn’t seen any forms… https://t.co/jdQMt3szN1 4 hours ago

GeneBryant2

Gene Bryant State Rep. Yusuf Hakeem, D-Chattanooga, is calling on TN Secretary of State Tre Hargett to immediately investigate… https://t.co/PAVeIOB0so 8 hours ago

TimesFreePress

Times Free Press State Rep. Yusuf Hakeem is calling on Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett to immediately investigate what he c… https://t.co/kXN29hUkQ2 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Metro Parks director warns of community center closures if property tax referendum is approved [Video]

Metro Parks director warns of community center closures if property tax referendum is approved

Even more Metro departments are voicing their concerns about a tax referendum ahead of a key decision by the Davidson County Election Commission.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:09Published
Election Commission Letter [Video]

Election Commission Letter

Rep. Hakeem is asking for Tennessee to investigate the Hamilton County Election Commission before the November election.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Why you might see multiple ballot applications in your mailbox [Video]

Why you might see multiple ballot applications in your mailbox

Have you received two or three ballot applications in the mail that look nothing alike? Turns out, elections officials said, there’s a reasonable explanation.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:06Published