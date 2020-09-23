Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

Hakeen continues his push for the state to investigate the Hamilton County Election Commission.

Hakeem doubles down on his request for the hamilton county commission to be investigated.

News 12's winston reed looks to find out if the state will actually investigate.

24 hours after calling for the hamilton county election commission to be investigated, representative yusuf hakeem says secretary of state tre hargett has not contacted him.

"what the secretary of state is doing is disregarding concerns that are being expressed by citizens who pay his salary."

Hamilton county commissioner dr. warren mackey says election adminstrator kerry steel's leave of absence is in part tied to poor practices at the ballot box.

"i don't believe for a moment that the only thing that was going on in that election..has to do with the treatment of people in that office.

There may be something about the election itself.

Are we going to have a good and fair election."

The secretary of state's office responded in a statement today saying quote "secretary hargett will be providing a letter seeking more specific information from rep hakeem."

Standup: representative hakeem tells news 12 that he would like to see a third party involved in the election process in hamilton county.

"i think you do need independent eyes.

I think it's inappropriate to have the election commission locally to investigate itself."

Dr. mackey also talked to us about the work- environment aspect of his leave of absence.

It involves an issue with kerry steelman by a staff member.

There's a woman and i have been trying to protect her job for three years, where she has been feeling th wrath of an iron hand, being singled out.

And we are looking for a report to come out and tell us in fact what was going on.

Steelman will take a leave of absence until at least after the november