EU leader criticises UK over post-Brexit plan

European Union leader Charles Michel has criticised the UK at the UN GeneralAssembly for its threats to renege on parts of the Withdrawal Agreement itsigned with the bloc.

He warned on Friday that the 27-nation organisation willnot back down in the final weeks of talks on a free trade deal.

Mr Michel said“respect for treaties, a basic principle of international law, comes to beconsidered optional even by those who, until recently, were its historicalguarantors”.

“All this in the name of partisan interests,” he said inreference to the UK Government.