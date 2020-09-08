EU leader criticises UK over post-Brexit plan

Michael Gove has defended the government's position on the Withdrawal Agreement, stating that action was needed to protect the unity of the United Kingdom.
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has departed London amid a deadlock in Brexit talks, after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement.
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi says the government is committed to the Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland protocol following a deadlock on Brexit talks with EU negotiators.
