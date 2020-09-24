Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zayn Malik Has Goals For His Daughter

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Zayn Malik Has Goals For His Daughter
He loves Harry Potter.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Zayn Malik wants his daughter to be a Harry Potter fan [Video]

Zayn Malik wants his daughter to be a Harry Potter fan

Zayn Malik wants to introduce his newborn daughter to 'Harry Potter', because he "always enjoyed" the popular franchise as a kid.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published
Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Proud Parents [Video]

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Proud Parents

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are new parents. The proud parents have welcomed a daughter into the world. Malik made the announcement on his social media accounts saying: "Our baby girl is here, healthy..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Zayn Malik Shares His Love Of 'Harry Potter' While Launching Video Game [Video]

Zayn Malik Shares His Love Of 'Harry Potter' While Launching Video Game

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid may have just welcomed their daughter into the world, but before becoming a dad, Malik was spending his time helping to launch the new "Harry Potter" mobile video game..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:48Published