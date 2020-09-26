Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 115,407; 3,340 deaths

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 115,407; 3,340 deaths

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 115,407; 3,340 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 6,190 cases and 200 deaths as of Friday.

Positions.

Now a look at the covid-19 numbers from across the state.

Indiana reporting 18 new deaths tonight.that brings the total number of hoosiers who have died from covid-19 to 3-thousand 3-hundred-40.the state also reporting 1- thousand 1-hundred-95 new cases tonight..brining the total number of cases to more than 115-thousand.

We have 237 cases and 4 new deaths to report across our region tonight.allen county with 75 cases and 2 new deaths.

Dekalb county reporting 9 new cases.whitley and huntington counties each have 11 new cases.elkhart county reporting 52 new cases and 1 new death.

Noble has 8 new cases.wells reporting 10 new cases and 1 new death.over in ohio..mercer county adds 18 new cases..

Williams, defiance, paulding and van wert counties




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Wilson46201

Wilson E. Allen 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 RT @wrtv: "The lessening of mitigation measures has been followed by an increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths," the report obtain… 21 hours ago

wrtv

WRTV Indianapolis "The lessening of mitigation measures has been followed by an increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths," the… https://t.co/7PPNuTYyqT 21 hours ago

RainwtrPress

Rainwater for #INGov press RT @TomDaviesIND: Indiana governor candidates debating tonight with @DrWoodyMyers and @RainwaterForIN both critical of coronavirus actions… 23 hours ago

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne UPDATE: The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,766 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths on Wednesday. https://t.co/81OBTFzjXT 23 hours ago

tiffanysalameh

Tiffany Salameh TV The first Indiana Gubernatorial Debate coming just two weeks before election day and as Indiana is seeing a steep i… https://t.co/E1379Ry1P0 2 days ago

TomDaviesIND

Tom Davies Indiana governor candidates debating tonight with @DrWoodyMyers and @RainwaterForIN both critical of coronavirus ac… https://t.co/PvExaaNWBP 2 days ago

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne UPDATE: The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,551 new COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths on Tuesday. https://t.co/SzyZ18VvHy 2 days ago

digyoursoul

Eugene V. Debs #IVOTED #Indiana #Governor .⁦@GovHolcomb⁩ is a #Murderer in a #DeathCult #COVID19 #coronavirus https://t.co/3ZnVE0TSli 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 152,396; 3,790 deaths [Video]

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 152,396; 3,790 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 8,917 cases and 244 deaths as of Wednesday.

Credit: WFFTPublished
With 55,838 new cases, India's COVID tally crosses 77-lakh mark [Video]

With 55,838 new cases, India's COVID tally crosses 77-lakh mark

With 55,838 new COVID-19 cases, the virus has now infected 77,06,946 people in India on October 22. As many as 702 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,16,616. Total active..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
LA County Lifting More COVID Restrictions, Nears 7K Deaths [Video]

LA County Lifting More COVID Restrictions, Nears 7K Deaths

Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday said that while the county has seen major drops in the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases over the past three months, there have been "concerning"..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:00Published