Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 115,407; 3,340 deaths
The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 6,190 cases and 200 deaths as of Friday.
Now a look at the covid-19 numbers from across the state.
Indiana reporting 18 new deaths tonight.that brings the total number of hoosiers who have died from covid-19 to 3-thousand 3-hundred-40.the state also reporting 1- thousand 1-hundred-95 new cases tonight..brining the total number of cases to more than 115-thousand.
We have 237 cases and 4 new deaths to report across our region tonight.allen county with 75 cases and 2 new deaths.
Dekalb county reporting 9 new cases.whitley and huntington counties each have 11 new cases.elkhart county reporting 52 new cases and 1 new death.
Noble has 8 new cases.wells reporting 10 new cases and 1 new death.over in ohio..mercer county adds 18 new cases..
Williams, defiance, paulding and van wert counties