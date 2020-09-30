ISDH reports 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Tippecanoe County

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 minutes ago

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Wednesday, September 30, that 965 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

there are 965 new cases of covid-19 in indiana.

That's according to the latest number from the state department of health.

That brings the state's total to more than 120-thousand.

20 more hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus.

3,405 hoosiers have died since the pandemic began.

Locally, there were 35 new cases reported in tippecanoe county.

No new deaths were reported here.

Montgomery county had no new cases.

However, they reported one new death.

That bris its total to 22.

