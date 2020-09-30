Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ISDH reports 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Tippecanoe County

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
ISDH reports 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Tippecanoe County

ISDH reports 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Tippecanoe County

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Wednesday, September 30, that 965 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Northwest wind 5 to northwest wind 5 to there are 965 new cases of covid-19 in indiana.

That's according to the latest number from the state department of health.

That brings the state's total to more than 120-thousand.

20 more hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus.

3,405 hoosiers have died since the pandemic began.

Locally, there were 35 new cases reported in tippecanoe county.

No new deaths were reported here.

Montgomery county had no new cases.

However, they reported one new death.

That bris its total to 22.

For a county by county breakdown, head to wlfi dot com.

Indiana governor eric holcomb will provide an update on the state's response to the pandemic this




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mississippi Department of Health reports 552 new COVID-19 case and 12 new deaths [Video]

Mississippi Department of Health reports 552 new COVID-19 case and 12 new deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths today including one new death in Harrison County.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Boulder County Sees Increase In Coronavirus Cases Among All Age Groups [Video]

Boulder County Sees Increase In Coronavirus Cases Among All Age Groups

Boulder County is in the Red Zone for new COVID-19 cases.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:15Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 43 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 43 New Coronavirus Cases

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 43 new Coronavirus cases out of 516 test results Wednesday and two additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:27Published