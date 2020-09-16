Global  
 

ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday, September 17, that 850 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the latest numbers from the indiana state department of health.

Benton county has one new case.

Two more cases are reported in clinton county.

Another two cases were also reported in white county.

For a county by county breakdown, head over to wlfi dot com.

Statewide 850 more hoosiers have tested positive.

Six more people in indiana have died from the novel coronavirus.

None of those cases are local.

