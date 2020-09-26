9-25 Edition of Football 2 Night

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 9 minutes ago

Central and savannah meeting in a extremely rare showdown..

Up in savannah... #1 team in class 1 mid-buchanan taking on north platte..

Dragons trying to go to 5-0... and at the 8-man level... #4 north andrew hosting #2 north shelby..

These highlights and much more tonight on football 2 night...) welcome in to another action packed night of football 2 night..

I'm chris roush... and adam orduna..

It's been a tough week for some city schools... benton and lafayette not playing tonight..

And then st.

Joseph christian's opponent ending up in quarantine, so the lions off too... it has been tough for everyone dealing with covid but through it all we were still able to have game played and i'm ready for another week..

So let's get into with the makeshift game for the city tonight... in a rare matchup..

Central and savannah squaring off tonight..

Because teams needed opponents... here we go...=== === 2-0 savannah late in the second..

Matt collier the quick pitch to evan yount... trying to get the edge..

But loses the football..

Central dives on it, say they have it..

And do..

Central defense coming up big...=== score stays 2-0 savannah at the break..=== central's ball coming out of the half... stone welauffer trouble with the snap..

Recovers... finds james foster for a good chunk... but central forced to punt on the opening drive of the half...=== savannah's turn..

With it..

Collier hand off to yount..

Breaks a tackle... fighting his way forward...=== and then yount finishes off the drive... gets the to the outside..

Cuts the edge..

And he's got some room..

Touchdown savannah... 8-0 ball game..=== savannah adds a field goal later..

But that's it..

Savannah knocks off central, 11-0..

And looking at next week..

Lafayette will be back on the field..

The irish will host chillicothe... but for benton, with the school closed for two weeks and online learning..

The game against maryville is cancelled... out in cameron..

Dragons back in the win column last friday with a win over chillicothe... but hosting maryville tonight..

The spoofhounds looking to bounce back tonight after a loss to st pius...=== hounds with the ball..

Connor drake drops back looking down the field... but kacy kellerstrass jumps the route..

Gets the interception for the dragons... === cameron makes something out of the i-n-t... ty speer..

On the qb keeper..

Nothing to his right..

So he cuts back to his left..

It's a footrace to the pylon... speer knocked out of bounds just outside the endzone...=== but speer eventually finds the endzone..

Dragons jump out to a 7-0...=== but here comes matt webb's spoofhounds... drake on the playaction..

To the endzone..

Touchdwn connor weiss..

Pat no good..

7-6...=== but the hounds..

Second half team..

Maryville rattles off a total of 27 unanswered after cameron's initial score..

Spoofhounds back in the win column with a 27-7 win... óóóóóóóóóó here to help break it down like always... maryville forum sports editor jon dykstra... and jon... and st.

Pius..

Rolling to 5-0 on the season... knocking off chillicothe..

Hornets travel to lafayette next friday night continuing midland empire conference play... still plenty to come on football 2night... and coming up after the break... the number 1 team in class 1..

Mid-buchanan on the road at north platte tonight..

Can the dragons roll to 5-0?

And the other buchanan... east buchanan... trying to keep their undefeated record intact..

Hosting west platte..

Highlights coming welcome back to football 2 night..

In the first state media poll..

The mid- buchanan dragons voted as the top team in class 1..

Tonight..

First time to defend the number 1 ranking... down in dearborn..

North platte looking for its first win..

Taking on the top-ranked team in class 1... mid buchanan..===early first quarter..javon noyes tosses it out to rawlins brant...he does a little shoulder shake..and takes it the distance....==== panther head coach reese wright..trying to get his team going...but they would turn the ball over on downs...==== next possesion for the dragons...its a jet sweep to lane ellison..he gets a nice block from tj runyan..and ellison scores with ease.... =====dragons head coach aaron fritz telling his guys to stay locked in...=====thats is what they do...look at this pump and go from noyes to blake hunter who is wide open down field..touchdown mid-buch they go on to win 69-7... and to help break down the top-ranked dragons victory tonight..

The voice of the mid-buchanan dragons..

Dave riggert... other kci games tonight..

Lathrop trying to get its first win of the season..

Over in hamilton... but the hornets come out on top 40-16 and down in lawson... the cardinals come away with a victory over plattsburg 35-8 over in gower..

East buchanan bulldogs trying to stay perfect this season..

Hosting west platte tonight... ===we start in the late second quarter...east buch knocking on the door...they hand it to gavin ray who walks in with no issues...touchdown east buch..

====then to the two point conversion...bulldogs decide go for it...conner musser tosses it out to adam stephens- egnes and the thats good..==== at the half...east buch would be up 34-8..and its homecoming so all of the candidates get escorted in by car...======to start the second half...east buch driving...they toss it out to drew thompson..nice move to the outside..tip toes the line and finally get knocked out...=====the bulldogs near the goaline again...and why not go back to thompson..touchdown east buch..

Bulldogs win 46-14.... in the grand river conference tonight... polo over at south harrison... south harrison shuts out polo 38-0 and maysville on the road in gallatin... the bulldogs get the victory over the wolverines 32-20 more grand river conference scores to pass along to you tonight... trenton back in action after a few weeks away... hosting milan..

Trenton falls to milan 43-6 and princeton hosting putnam county tonight...é princeton wins 38-6 and still to come on football 2 night..

We head down to the 8-man football level on the missouri side of things... it's a top-10 showdown in rosendale tonight... north andrew hosting north shelby... both these teams fighting for their spots in the top of 8- man..

Highlights coming up... and later on football 2 night... at the 8-man level... bishop leblond looking for back to back wins...as they took on archie..we will have that coming up on football welcome back..

North shelby, relatively new to 8-man football... turning heads last year..

Doing it even more, so far this year... tonight..

They come across the state... to take on one of the better programs over the last decade... in north andrew..

And to raise the stakes... both teams in the 8-man football top-5... in rosendale we go for this 8-man heavyweight bout... cardinals and the raiders... north shelby won last year's meeting 46-36 behind a strong second half...=== opening drive for the raiders... little trickery... junior quarterback cale stoneburner... setting up the screen..

To his left guard... luke schwanke..

With some running room..

But oh no..

Hang on to the football young man..

Cardinals recover the football... and in business... === ensuing drive..

North andrew driving..

Carson thomas..

Keeps it and somehows squeaks through and breaks the tackle... he's going the distance... touchdown north andrew...=== cardinals up 8-0... problems for north shelby on its next drive... on fourth and less than 1... stoneburner..

Keeps it and the cards read it..

Turnover on downs..

Cardinals ball...=== north andrew makes the raiders pay... on the next drive..

Handoff to hayden ecker... finds the hole..

Follows the blocks..

Touchdown north andrew... cardinals up 14-0 in the first...=== but this battle not over..

North shelby puts together a drive... deep in cardinals territory... stoneburner hands off to justin lungsford..

Touchdown raiders... but the cardinals too much tonight... knock off #2 north shelby 44-20... to help break down tonight's contest between north andrew and north shelby... devin albertson covering the 8-man football beat... devin thanks for coming on... other grc scores from tonight..

Up in grant city..

Worth county hosting king city... wildkats beat the tigers 50-44 and in a non-conference game..

Albany hosting 275 platte valley tonight... the warriors pick up the win 56-8 what should be a high- scoring battle between stanberry and pattonsburg who knows about putting up points??

One of the most prolific 3- point shooters in missouri western history - heath dudley.

He trades in the hardwood for the gridiron as an official start to this one kickoff stanberry recovers were 3 onside kicks in the first 1 and 20 seconds from the 2 teams combined!!== first play of the drive austin schwebach fakes the give up the middle keep it around the right side first down kept it on the ground and finished the drive with a t- d pattonsburg's turn.

First offensive play for the panthers zane reed to cameron jones field to reed deep to brett emig gone.

Just like that knotted at 8 apiece.== the offenses weren't done stanberry keeps grinding the 1-yard line up the gut and gives the 'dogs a 14-8 lead quarter.== ensuing stanberry possession turnover on downs pattonsburg up against a 4th and 14 steps up and what a catch by jones!!

Touchdown pattonsburg 2-point conversion no good tied up 14-14 scoring..

With the bulldogs winning 64-38... the bishop leblond golden eagles coming off their win against keytesville last week... hosting one of the top teams in the state tonight..

With archie coming to town... it's homecoming for the golden eagles..

Hosting 7th ranked archie tonight in non- conference play...=== archie with the ball -- dylan sutton gets the handoff and he finds room on the outside and gets down to the 10 yard line... that would lead to an archie touchdown -- whirlwinds up 6-0 === in the second quarter archie up 14-0 -- tucker wolfe rolling out to his right -- looking to the endzone -- but its picked off by jake korrell -- he cuts back to the middle -- but the ball gets stripped and archie winds up with the ball...=== that would lead to this quarterback sneak by wolfe -- archie up 20-0=== archie with the ball once again -- sutton gets the hand and cuts to the outside -- running down the sideline but gets tackled just shy of the endzone...=== archie in scoring position -- this time its j-w dalton and he powers into the endzone -- whirlwinds up 26-0 archie would go on to win this one 62-6 number 1 mound city hosting northwest nodaway tonight..

The panthers moving to 5-0 with the win 60-14 and dekalb back at it tonight after last week's game cancelled... taking on #8 spartans... tigers fall 49-0 out on u.s. 36..

The wildcards hosting number 3 wildcats for their homecoming... southwest ludlow coming off a loss to mound city...=== wildcats in scoring position -- patrick warren gets the hand off and powers into the endzone for the touchdown=== wildcards looking to get something going -- cain rush drops back looking deep in the endzone --- david myers gets it with the one arm grab -- wildcards on the board...=== wildcats with the ball -- and its warren again and he lowers his shoulder to pick up a few more yards...=== wesley hughes gets the snap looking for an open receiver and he finds ethan hoerr in the endzone for another wildcat touchdown southwest takes this one 60-8 up north... rock port meeting up with east atchison... wolves take this one 52-6 plenty more still to come on football 2 night..

When we come back we head over to the kansas side of things..

The cyclones back home... looking for their third win of the year..

Highlights coming up next on football 2 welcome back... heading across the riverside cyclones returning home for the first time since their season opener..

Looking for win number 3... in wathena we go..

Cyclones hosting st.

Marys tonight...=== late in the first -- riverside's kobe davis rolls out to his right and dumps it out to conner hayes -- he stays on his feet -- makes on defender miss -- then another -- and another -- and he goes all the way for a 54 yard touchdown -- riverside up 6-0 === tied up in the second -- nehemiah byrd gets the screen pass and goes down the sidelne -- todrick duncan laying down blocks -- byrd cuts back and is finally brought down....=== later in the second -- davis in shotgun --- looking for an open receiver downfield -- rolling out to his left -- he finds charlie grable -- grable breaks two tackles and walks into the endzone for the touchdown... the 2-point conversion is good -- cyclones up 14-6riverside would secure the win 20-14 atchison on the road tonight..

And tough night for them..

Fallin 41-7... for the maur hill ravens... it's been a tremendous start to the season for this group..

3-0 start... defense keeping teams in check..

Offense clicking..

Tonight..

It's a showdown of two of the top running backs... two of the top running backs in the state of kansas..

Maur hill's andrew schwinn and republic county óóó baxba... ground and pound style of play...==== the undefeated ravens starting off hot once again forcing a fumble on the second play of the game play andrew schwinn runs it back for 48 yards!

Making a huge statement!===but it was slower start as republic county forced a third and long for maur hill.but quarterback drew caudle connecting again with shane sachse for the first down.===and once again, andrew schwinn takes it to the house to put the ravnes up 14 to 0.===in the end, andrew schwinn winning the running back battle with 3 touchdwons on the night, running for 191 yards, and 12 tackles.

Schwinn is averaging almost 200 yards per game, marking his territory as a runningback in the state of kansas.===the ravens go onto win 41-0 over the buffaloes and will face effingham(atchison county) next friday night.

And out in troy tonight..

The trojans looking to get their first win of the season..

==== the trojans defense coming to play early in this ball game... not allowing pleasonton to really get much going on the ground and the troy offense able to get some stuff going tonight... as the trojans able to hold off pleasanton... get the 10-point win..

