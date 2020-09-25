Police colleagues remember officer killed in Croydon

Tributes have poured in for Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratanafollowing his death after a 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon CustodyCentre in south London in the early hours of Friday. Investigations arecontinuing into how the suspect, who had been detained for possession ofammunition and possession of class B drugs, was able to access the weapon. SgtRatana, known as Matt to family and friends, thought working in the custodysuite was his “safest option” as he neared the end of his lengthy policecareer, friend Neil Donohue said.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has responded to a question about police practices during a statement outside New Scotland Yard. It comes after a police officer was shot dead by a man who was being detained at Croydon Custody Centre in south London. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite bya handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been named as 54-year-oldSergeant Matiu Ratana. Known as Matt to his family..
