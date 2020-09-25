Police colleagues remember officer killed in Croydon

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:34s
Tributes have been paid to the "friendly, capable, lovely" police sergeant shot dead in a custody suite in Croydon, south London.

Tributes have poured in for Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratanafollowing his death after a 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon CustodyCentre in south London in the early hours of Friday. Investigations arecontinuing into how the suspect, who had been detained for possession ofammunition and possession of class B drugs, was able to access the weapon. SgtRatana, known as Matt to family and friends, thought working in the custodysuite was his “safest option” as he neared the end of his lengthy policecareer, friend Neil Donohue said.

 Tributes have been paid to Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, who was shot dead in a custody centre in south London.
 The "much-loved" long-serving officer was originally from New Zealand but moved to the UK in 1989.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan makes a statement outside New Scotland Yardfollowing the fatal shooting of a police officer in Croydon. The incidentoccurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has responded to a question about police practices during a statement outside New Scotland Yard. It comes after a police officer was shot dead by a man who was being detained at Croydon Custody Centre in south London. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The police officer who has died after being shot in Croydon joins a long list of colleagues killed in...
BBC Local News: London -- Colleagues, mourners and well-wishers pay their respects to a police...
'This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most...
A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite bya handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been named as 54-year-oldSergeant Matiu Ratana. Known as Matt to his family..

Police officers have gathered to lay flowers in honour of a police officer who was shot dead at Croydon Custody Centre while on duty. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have observed a minute's silence for the police officer who was tragically killed in..

