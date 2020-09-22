Global  
 

KKR vs SRH: Disappointed about dot balls, not acceptable in T-20 cricket, says Warner

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26.

While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL-2020 match in Abu Dhabi.Warner said, "I don't blame anyone and I take full responsibility for myself for not batting at the overs and getting a self-dismissal." "I am disappointed more about the dot balls and there were around 35-36 dot balls which in a T-20 cricket isn't acceptable," he added.


