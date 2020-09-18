Hard to defend anyway if you don't put right total on board: David Warner

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL-2020 match in Abu Dhabi.Warner said, "I don't blame anyone and I take full responsibility for myself for not batting at the overs and getting a self-dismissal." "I am disappointed more about the dot balls and there were around 35-36 dot balls which in a T-20 cricket isn't acceptable," he added.
As the ongoing IPL 2020 season is underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of crowd at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said it's unfortunate to not have the fans around, however, he is grateful that they are at least getting to play in these stressing times. "We play this game to put up a show for fans. But in these unprecedented times, it's unfortunate not to have them around. We are grateful that at least we're getting to play this game," Warner expressed his feeling of playing in an empty stadium. A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on September 26, the opening batsman of Kolkata Knight Riders squad, Shubhman Gill spoke on his performance. He scored 70 (not out) out of 60 balls. Shubhman said, "The plan was simple as I was there to get set and I have to see my team through. The total wasn't that big so it was important for me to stay there and as a batting unit we all did well." "Pat Cummins is one of our best bowlers and we had to start with Pat and Sunil Narine that was the plan. Pat is a world class bowler and one odd day doesn't mean much to us and he bowled very well in this game," he added. "It is decision of the team that who will open innings and who will not," Gill further stated.