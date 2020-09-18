Hard to defend anyway if you don't put right total on board: David Warner

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26.

While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner said, "KKR bowled well and we were unable to hit the boundaries.

We were probably 20-30 runs short and if you don't put the right total on board then it is hard to defend anyway."